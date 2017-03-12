Delhi: Clear sky expected on a cool, sunny Holi

In CP, Friday. Praveen Khanna In CP, Friday. Praveen Khanna

Delhi is expected to witness a cool but sunny Holi on Monday, with officials at the India Meteorological Department forecasting a clear sky. While the minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, the maximum is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The temperature in Delhi plummeted last week because of a western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and rain and strong winds to Delhi and adjoining areas.

Rain and strong winds, meanwhile, managed to bring air quality from ‘poor’ on March 7 to ‘moderate’ on March 11.

According to air quality monitor SAFAR, levels of particulate matter 2.5 and 10 will remain ‘satisfactory’ until Monday.