Delhi: Clear morning in city

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhiites today woke up to clear skies with the minimum temperature being recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The Met Office has forecast the possibility of thunder and lighting later in the day.

The humidity, at 8.30 AM, was recorded at 48 per cent, said a Met department official said. “The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 39.6 and 26.8 degrees respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now