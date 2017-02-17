Delhi: Class XII student attacked by youths, hospitalised

A class XII student was on Friday hospitalised after he suffered injuries in an attack by a group of youngsters near Kashmiri Gate Metro station, police said. The student Vishal Yadav, who studied in Class 12 at Ramjas School, was waiting for the bus to go to his school in Daryaganj when a group of over dozen attackers, including some juveniles, assaulted him around 8 AM, said a police officer.

The student was thrashed and was stabbed with a knife by the attackers who tried to drag him away even as people were present on the scene, the officer said.

Later, a police team reached there on receiving PCR call and rushed Vishal to a nearby trauma centre where his condition is stated to be critical.

Vishal lives with his family in Jagjit Nagar area and his father works as an auto driver.

The student’s family members have claimed that he had a fight with a student in Daryaganj in July last year and they had complained in this regard with local police and the school administration, said the officer.