MCD bypoll: 46.3 per cent turnout in Sarai Pipal Thala ward

A mere 46.3 per cent of votes were cast in the bypoll to Sarai Pipal Thala ward of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday, a decline of over 14 per cent votes from the 2012 MCD polls.

A total of 24,739 voters, comprising 13,116 males and 11,623 females cast their votes in the bypoll, said a senior official of the Delhi State Election Commission.

The ward has over 53,000 registered voters, he said.

The voting was affected mildly due to power failure at some of the 57 polling booths and also because of dust storm and rain in the final hour of polling.

“Otherwise, the voting was peaceful,” said the official.

Voting had started on a slow pace with just 8.59 per cent of the votes cast till 10 AM.

Polling in Sarai Pipal Thala and Maujpur wards was postponed due to death of candidates there. Voting for the rest 270 wards in three municipal corporations was held on April 23 and the results were announced on April 26.

In Sarai Pipal Thala ward, Samajwadi Party candidate Dinesh Singh died resulting in the bypoll. His son Himanshu is in the fray from the party.

Sarai Pipal ward is currently held by the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). The main contenders in the election include Mohammad Sarif (BSP), former leader of opposition in NDMC Mukesh Goel (Congress), Mangat Ram (BJP) and Rajeev Bansal (AAP).

Counting of votes for both the wards will take place on May 23.

