Delhi civic polls: Sacked AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar seen ‘campaigning for BJP’

Sandeep Kumar, a former minister in the AAP government, who was sacked from the party last year over a sex tape purportedly featuring him, has triggered a row by allegedly campaigning for the BJP.

Kumar, who still holds position as Sultanpur Majra MLA, campaigned for BJP’s Narela candidate Savita Khatri on Sunday. “I will campaign for all my friends, be it from BJP, Congress or BSP. Kejriwal is misleading people by using the jhaadu (broom) symbol,” he said.

BJP, which had severely criticised Kumar after the video emerged, said Kumar’s campaign was a mischief by AAP. Delhi BJP vice-president, Rajiv Babbar, said, “It appears that news reports regarding former minister Sandeep Kumar’s support for BJP in Narela are mischievous. It seems AAP leadership planned and planted Kumar’s visit and media interaction with an intent to create confusion. Kumar did not enter the meeting venue or share the dais, he just came and spoke to media outside the venue.”

