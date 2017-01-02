Delhi civic polls: Bigger network, driverless trains to improve commute

DMRC’s Phase III line near Kalindi Kunj. (Credits: Oinam Anand) DMRC’s Phase III line near Kalindi Kunj. (Credits: Oinam Anand)

The Delhi Metro’s massive Phase III project is set for completion and opening in 2017, expanding the Metro network to 315 km, with 227 stations, by the end of the year. The heritage line connecting ITO to Kashmere Gate will be the first to be inaugurated by the end of January.

The following months will see the opening of two key corridors — Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (58.59 km) and Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden (38.23 km).

Two other smaller corridors from Dwarka to Najafgarh and Mundka to Bahadurgarh are also slated to open by the year-end. After the commissioning of all corridors of Phase III, Metro ridership — is set to go up to 40 lakh per day from the current average of 28 lakh. Fifteen new interchange stations will be added to the network to cut down travel time drastically.

Metro is also set to usher in significant changes with Unattended Train Operations, or driverless trains, running at a higher frequency, sleeker looking coaches, platform screen doors and stations with artwork.

“Whether construction or operation of Metro, there has been major change from 1997 to now. If you see the Tunnel Boring Machines at construction sites, they are now very sophisticated. The other equipment in construction and monitoring equipment, too, have changed drastically. However, the effect visible to public is the change in operation and maintenance. The main concern of the Metro is now to provide additional capacity by running more frequent trains, which means better signalling and improved control system for safety. Today we are at a stage where we have the latest communication-based train control system (CBTC), where you can have increased capacity by running trains at 90 seconds and also have a very high level of safety,” said Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC.

“The quantum of work in Phase III is Phase I and II put together, almost 140 km, of which 55 km is underground. We have not really missed deadlines. Earlier, it took us just 15 days to conduct trials before commissioning the line, but in Phase III, this takes much longer due to the changes in technology,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon is set to see a slew of road and transport development projects take off in 2017. One of the major projects among these is the launch of the second phase of the Rapid Metro. Phase 2 will begin at Sikanderpur Metro station and will cover the city until sector 55-56.

A Rapid Metro spokesperson said that the process to begin commercial operations “at the earliest” has started. Work has also started on three new underpasses in the city — Signature Tower Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk — all three of which are prone to heavy congestion and traffic jams. District authorities also expect to make some progress on the plans for the Pod Taxi service, which will connect Gurgaon to Dhaula Kuan, in 2017.