Delhi: ‘Civic bodies used conversion charges for employee expenditures’

Of the crores that the civic bodies have collected as conversion and parking charges from Delhi markets since 2006-07, a majority was either “diverted” into employee-related expenditures or remains unused, sources said.

At the heart of the politically contested sealing drive is the issue of non-payment of these charges by Delhi’s markets — something that the market associations have denied. A month after a special committee was constituted to probe the issue, under the chairmanship of MLA Bhawna Gaur, the commissioners of the three agencies have presented the data for these funds.

The data submitted by the agencies, it is learnt, shows that the MCD collected Rs 1,128.72 crore from 2006-07 till 2011-12. But only 101.39 (8%) was spent on developing these markets. The rest, Rs 1,027.33 crore, was spent on “other establishment expenditure”, said sources.

After the trifurcation of the MCD in 2012, the North civic body accrued Rs 643.41 crore till 2017, of which only 28.19 crore was spent on the markets, said sources. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 166.02 crore as conversion charges — the expenses for which haven’t been submitted, said sources. Besides, of the Rs 49.95 crore that was collected as parking charges, Rs 8.38 crore (16.7%) was spent on developing parking facilities, Rs 18.16 crore was spent on salaries and Rs 23.40 crore remained unutilised.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, failed to use most of the parking and conversion charges it collected. While North MCD officials said they couldn’t comment on matters before the Assembly committee, SDMC and EDMC officials could not be contacted.

