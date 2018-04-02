Delhi: Citing shortage of beds, AIIMS says twins can be taken back to Odisha

The twins were separated in October last year. The twins were separated in October last year.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that Jagga and Balia, the twins from Odisha who were joined at the head but were later separated surgically, are “clinically” well and do not need specialised care anymore. AIIMS also said that the medical requirements of the twins could be managed at any state-level hospital in Odisha that has a good nursing and paediatric support centres.

The communication comes a month after the NHRC asked AIIMS for an action-taken report on a petition that sought to prevent the twins from being shifted to a hospital in Odisha. The petition was filed by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who claimed that the AIIMS branch in Bhubaneswar did not have requisite infrastructure for treatment and care of the twins. The craniopagus twins, joined at the skull, were successfully separated after a 21-hour surgery in October last year.

In its reply to the NHRC, AIIMS authorities said the children had been thoroughly evaluated by a team of doctors. The team included pediatricians, pediatric neurologists, plastic surgeons, ENT surgeons, neuropsychologists and neurosurgeons, they said. The team had concluded that after four months of surgery, the risk to life is “very low” and they can be discharged and shifted back to Odisha for supportive care, authorities said.

It added that it would easier for parents to nurse the children in their home state, as “they have been away for eight months now”.

“The constraint of beds in the neurosurgery department, CN centre, AIIMS, Delhi, can’t be ignored and there is a waiting period of more than two years for general neurosurgery ward admissions,” AIIMS said.

“Patients who can pay for admission to the private ward (cardio, neuro and CNT) have to wait for five to six months for routine admissions. We have been asked on humanitarian ground not to discharge Jaga for over three months now,” AIIMS said.

“He has been kept in the hospital primarily because his parents come from a long distance and we wanted both kids to be ready to be discharged and sent back together with their parents.”

The institute further said that even though the Odisha government had given Rs 1 crore financial support for these children, the institute had used only Rs 11.8 lakh. The remaining money was transferred back to the Odisha government last December.

