Delhi police have arrested the accused after an intensive search operation. (Representational image) Delhi police have arrested the accused after an intensive search operation. (Representational image)

A women student of Chinese origin was allegedly molested by a man at Kailash Colony on Friday. After the complaint was filed by the victim, the police immediately carried out an intensive search operation in the region and arrested the accused. The police are currently questioning the accused and investigating further, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd