Latest News

Delhi: Man held for raping minor, say police

The accused lured the girl with a toffee

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2016 4:39 am
child rape, delhi child rape, delhi rape, child abuse, minor rape, child rape accused, child rape arrest, delhi news Police said the accused lives as a tenant above the victim’s house.
Top News

A 45-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area at her residence. Police said the incident took place at 5.30 pm Tuesday.

A family member of the girl said, “The girl’s parents had gone out and she was playing alone outside her house. The accused lured the girl with a toffee. He then took her inside the house and raped her. The victim’s mother came home and found her daughter crying.” Police said the accused lives as a tenant above the victim’s house.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News