Delhi: Man held for raping minor, say police

Police said the accused lives as a tenant above the victim’s house. Police said the accused lives as a tenant above the victim’s house.

A 45-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area at her residence. Police said the incident took place at 5.30 pm Tuesday.

A family member of the girl said, “The girl’s parents had gone out and she was playing alone outside her house. The accused lured the girl with a toffee. He then took her inside the house and raped her. The victim’s mother came home and found her daughter crying.” Police said the accused lives as a tenant above the victim’s house.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App