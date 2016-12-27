Delhi chief secy calls for strict action against latecomers

Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty has reportedly called for strict action against officials who are not punctual to work, and said they should be in office by 9.45 am. Asking the Secretary, General Administration Department, to make a note of the attendance of officials, Kutty said, “Principal secretaries and secretaries must ensure punctuality in their departments. If an officer/official is a habitual latecomer, then action may be taken against him or her as per the rules.”

The chief secretary sent out the message to officers after he found that a large number of bureaucrats are not coming to office on time.

In his meeting with the head of departments, Kutty also told the secretary to ensure that officials mark their biometric attendance every day.