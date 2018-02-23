Delhi chief secy ‘assault’ case: No need for hue and cry, let police probe case, says Sisodia

There are two versions now, theirs and ours. Let police investigate. Why this hue and cry? I have never said all officers are bad or do not want to work…: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) There are two versions now, theirs and ours. Let police investigate. Why this hue and cry? I have never said all officers are bad or do not want to work…: Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Stating that there was no need for a “hue and cry”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the probe into the alleged assault on the chief secretary should be allowed to take its own course. “There are two versions now, theirs and ours. Let police investigate. Why this hue and cry? I have never said that all officers are bad or do not want to work. Some are happy with us, some are not. The question arises when there is no outrage over a BJP MP or his staff beating up an officer, and there is an outrage over this allegation,” he said. Sisodia was referring to a September 2015 case, where the then district magistrate of northwest Delhi was allegedly assaulted by aides of a BJP MP.

Meanwhile, bureaucrats at the Secretariat observed a five-minute silence in protest against the alleged attack. On Thursday, at lunch time (1.30 pm), officers stood in silence for five minutes.

The IAS association, in a statement, said, “Employees of the Delhi government and other organisations will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices to express their anguish over the breach of faith by the political executive. The protest will continue on all working days at 1.30 pm (lunch time) in all government, Jal Board, and other affiliated offices, till the political executive takes tangible steps to ensure safety and dignity of all government employees.”

Officers also said their clause of not meeting elected representatives will also extend to phone calls, as well as meetings in camp offices. All communications will be carried out on paper, they said.

AAP, in a statement, said, “The manner in which officials are striking… and refusing to perform their duty is unfortunate. There appears to be a conspiracy to frame the CM, to destabilise and bring down the elected government….”

Sisodia, meanwhile, issued an order on Thursday, quoting from the Transaction of Business of Government of NCT Rules, 1993. “Every Monday… or the next working day, the secretary shall submit to the minister in-charge a statement showing particulars of important proposals or matters disposed of in the department by the minister and the secretary, and other officers during the preceding week,” the order said.

It also said that the secretary of the Arts, Culture and Languages department must submit a statement, indicating the current status of important proposals and matters related to her department, progress made every week, expected timeline by which work will be done, and constraints. “If any matter relating to the department… is pending with any other department, it is the secretary’s responsibility to find out the current status and give reasons for delay (if any)… Merely stating its pendency with another department will not suffice,” the order said.

There are 89 issues/matters related to the department in this order. A similar order has been issued for the Education department. It mentions 41 issues/matters, for which a report has been sought by Monday.

