  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Delhi Chief Secy alleges assault: Police detains AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

Delhi Chief Secy alleges assault: Police detains AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

Prakash Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash made casteist remarks.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 9:12 am
Delhi Chief Secy anshu prakash alleges assault: Police detains AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)
Related News

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal was detained tonight in connection with the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary at the chief minister’s residence, police said. He was picked up from his house at Deoli and detained. There is a possibility he will be arrested later, sources said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and others during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence last night. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Khan and others on the basis of Prakash’s complaint.

Earlier, Jarwal and Ajay Dutt, AAP MLAs from Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar respectively, had claimed the bureaucrat made casteist remarks. They have lodged a complaint against him with the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

AAP Delhi unit’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Jarwal was “arrested” based on a “frivolous” complaint. “Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariate? There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests,” Bharadwaj tweeted.

Utter chaos unfolded inside the Delhi Secretariat this morning as Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was mobbed by officials and staff, hours after Prakash was allegedly manhandled at the chief minister’s residence.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Pramodkumar Kulkarni
    Feb 21, 2018 at 9:41 am
    What is the proof given by Delhi CS regarding assault on him? Why did he immediately not call police when he was assaulted?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Feb 21: Latest News