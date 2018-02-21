Delhi chief secretary had bruise on lower lip, says medical report

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash exits after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal over his alleged manhandling by an AAP MLA, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash exits after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal over his alleged manhandling by an AAP MLA, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The medical report of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash suggests that he had a “bruise” on his lower lip and there was “swelling” behind the ears, said police on Wednesday. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late on Monday night.

Prakash, who was medically examined at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital yesterday, had “swelling” behind both ears and cheek bone as well as “bruise” on the lower lip, said the medico legal case (MLC) report. “The medico-legal case (MLC) is a due process of investigation and we will work as per law,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party rubbished Prakash’s charges of assault and pointed to the “delay” in the registration of the FIR and medical examination. “Criminal offence investigation mandates that the victim should be presented by the police for medical examination at the earliest. The chief secretary waited for 12 hours to file an FIR and another 12 hours for the MLC. Such delays are fatal for the prosecution,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharwaj said.

A case was registered yesterday at Civil Lines police station on Prakash’s complaint alleging that he was assaulted by the AAP MLA Amantullah Khan and others during the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence. Khan and another MLA Prakash Jarwal have been arrested in the case while Kejriwal’s advisor VK Jain was questioned for around three hours by the police.

