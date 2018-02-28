Delhi chief secretary, govt employees take out candlelight march to protest against ‘assault’

Around 500 employees of the Delhi government participated in the candlelight march and observed silence for a while at Rajghat. (File Photo) Around 500 employees of the Delhi government participated in the candlelight march and observed silence for a while at Rajghat. (File Photo)

All Delhi government employees, including Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, on Wednesday carried out a candlelight march from the secretariat to Rajghat in protest against the alleged attack on the top bureaucrat by ruling AAP MLAs last week.

Around 500 employees of the Delhi government participated in the candlelight march and observed silence for a while at Rajghat. They vowed to work “extra” hours so that the general public don’t suffer because of the ongoing tussle between the bureaucracy and the AAP dispensation. As all officers reached Rajghat, they sat and sang the bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi – ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’.

Other than Delhi government chief secretary Prakash, Home Secretary Manoj Kumar Parida and Finance Secretary S N Sahai were among the officers who participated in the march. Earlier on Wednesday, the joint forum of Delhi government employees in a press statement condemned the remarks of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the National Seminar in connection with secretary and director of the education department. “Such loose comments regarding the bureaucracy and the current situation are extremely gender insensitive and reprehensible, especially when coming from minister Women and Child Development, a constitutional authority,” it said. Sisodia holds the portfolio of women and child development.

In solidarity with Prakash, all IAS and DANICS officers have been boycotting meetings with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues and only maintaining written communication with them.

