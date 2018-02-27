Delhi Chief Secretary attends first official meeting with CM Kejriwal after alleged assault

Hours before the meeting, Prakash in a letter to Kejriwal, said he would attend it to discuss important budget matters, assuming that the chief minister ensures “no physical attack and verbal assault” on officers attending the meet. Hours before the meeting, Prakash in a letter to Kejriwal, said he would attend it to discuss important budget matters, assuming that the chief minister ensures “no physical attack and verbal assault” on officers attending the meet.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday attended a Cabinet meeting to finalise dates for the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session, his first official meet with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since he was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs last week.

Hours before the meeting, Prakash in a letter to Kejriwal, said he would attend it to discuss important budget matters, assuming that the chief minister ensures “no physical attack and verbal assault” on officers attending the meet.

The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session would be held from March 16 to 28, the Cabinet has decided.

This is the first meeting of the chief secretary with Kejriwal since the alleged assault on him by some AAP MLAs at the chief minister’s residence on February 19.

In his letter, Prakash said, “A meeting of the Council of Ministers has been scheduled (today) to discuss important matters of finalisation of dates for the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

“Since finalising the dates of the Budget Session and passing of the budget are important for the functioning of government, I along with officers concerned, will be attending the meeting,” he said.

Prakash said that he hoped that in the Cabinet meeting, proper decorum would be maintained and dignity of officers would be protected.

In another development, the Delhi Court has refused to grant bail to AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash.

Officials in the national capital, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through written means since the alleged assault on the chief secretary.

A joint forum of Delhi government employees, in a meeting, passed a resolution, saying officers associated with the budget have attended the Cabinet meeting in the interest of the people.

However, the forum has decided to continue only written communications with ministers and maintain five-minute silence at 1.30 pm, during lunch time, every day till Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia tender a written apology

“Delhi government employees will continue to work through formal written means of communication and continue their protest in the form of a 5-minute silence at 1.30 pm during lunch time in all government offices till a specific written and public apology is tendered by the chief minister and the deputy chief minister,” Pankaj Kumar, a member of the forum, said in a press meet.

“Steps are being taken to ensure the personal safety and dignity of officers while they discharge their official duties,” he said

