Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s former advisor V K Jain questioned

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former advisor V K Jain is being questioned on Thursday in the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Jain had been served a notice last week for questioning for which he arrived at Civil Lines police station this afternoon. His questioning is still underway, a senior police officer said.

Jain is being questioned in the case of alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary in February this year. In March, he had resigned as Kejriwal’s advisor citing personal reasons and family commitment. The alleged assault had taken place at Kejriwal’s residence on February 19 night.

The Delhi Police had earlier told a court that during interrogation, Jain said that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan had allegedly surrounded the chief secretary and assaulted him. The police has already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister’s residence apart from Kejriwal, Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the meeting in which Prakash had allegedly been attacked.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief ministers residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.

