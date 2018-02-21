Delhi Chief secretary assault case: Two AAP MLAs sent to judicial custody, bail hearing tomorrow

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. (File Photo) AAP MLA Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. (File Photo)

Dismissing the Delhi Police plea for a two-day custodial interrogation of AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, a Delhi court Wednesday sent the two to judicial custody in Tihar Jail for a day. The court will take up the bail pleas of the MLAs tomorrow.

The two MLAs were produced before the court amid tight security. While Jarwal, an AAP MLA from Deoli, was arrested last night, AAP legislator from Jamia Nagar, Khan, was taken into custody this afternoon. In its order, the court noted that the MLAs were ready to cooperate and join investigation whenever required.

Prosecutor Srivastava claimed that chief secretary Anshu Prakash was intimidated by the accused and none of the MLAs present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence came forward to protect him. Meanwhile, appearing for the AAP MLAs, Advocate BS Joon said that his clients are public representatives and not hardened criminals, adding that the incident was a fallout of power struggle between the Centre and the NCT of Delhi.

An FIR was filed at the Civil Lines Police Station in North Delhi against the two MLAs. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in his complaint had said that on February 19, without any provocation, the Amantullah Khan and another legislatures “started hitting and assaulting” him “with blows on head and temple”. He also alleged that it was part of a “conspiracy” involving all those present.

Denying the allegations, AAP MLA Khan alleged that the chief secretary was acting at the behest of the BJP and “the incident is a pretext to dismiss the AAP government.”

Prakash, in his statement, also claimed that he was questioned over the release of AAP government’s advertisements to mark the completion of three years in government.

