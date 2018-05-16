Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Police arrest official for attacking Imran Hussaain

Environment Minister Imran Hussaain Environment Minister Imran Hussaain

The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested an under secretary, working with urban development department, in connection with the alleged mob assault on Environment Minister Imran Hussaain and his staff in February this year. The arrest of the 50-year-old, Ravinder Parmar, came hours after the police confirmed that it has issued a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to join the ongoing investigation in the alleged assault case of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The alleged assault on Prakash at Kejriwal residence on February 19 had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy. Agitated with the incident, officials at Delhi secretariat had allegedly attacked Imran Hussaain and his staff the next day.

Reacting sharply to the Delhi police notice to Kejriwal, AAP’s Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It is for the first time in India that a chief minister is being examined in a fake case. Modi ji is misusing the police to bother the chief minister but people stand by Kejriwal.”

He also alleged that the prime minister is “pressurising” chief secretary Prakash to pursue a false case against the AAP supremo. Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and a party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned in connection with the case.

