AAP vs Chief Secretary: Not attending meetings but still working, says IAS forum

The Joint Forum of government officers met MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh, Friday. (Expresss Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) The Joint Forum of government officers met MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh, Friday. (Expresss Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Despite the Delhi government’s letter to L-G Anil Baijal that work was being hampered because of the decision of officers not to meet the elected executive, the Joint Forum of Delhi Government Officers and Employees’ Association said it would continue with the protest.

The Delhi government sent a list of eight meetings skipped by the officers, asking the L-G if this is permissible under the conduct rules of IAS officers. In a statement, the Joint Forum, however, said that work had not stopped. “Work is going on smoothly and government officers and employees of Delhi are working daily during regular hours and beyond whenever necessary… All associations reported that employees are working in their offices and they have ensured that Delhi’s citizens are not put to inconvenience,” the statement said.

“Details sought by the ministers are being given as per usual and work has not stopped by any means. All we are doing is not attending meetings. All the information that the ministers need is being given,” a senior officer said. The forum also met Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO), and Hans Raj, MoS (Home), on Friday and submitted a memorandum highlighting their grievances in light of the alleged attack on the chief secretary. “We have heard the delegation. We took cognisance of all grievances and concerns raised by them and necessary steps would be taken,” Singh said.

