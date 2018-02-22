Delhi chief secretary ‘assault’ case: No arrest yet in AAP complaints

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal alleged that the chief secretary had used casteist slurs against him. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal alleged that the chief secretary had used casteist slurs against him. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Following a complaint by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, two complaints were filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs. While one, by Imran Hussain, alleged that he was assaulted inside a lift by officers at the Secretariat; another by Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal alleged that the chief secretary had used casteist slurs against them. As per police, no arrest has been made in either cases yet. While an FIR has been lodged on Hussain’s complaint, police are yet to file one in the second complaint.

When contacted DCP (central) MS Randhawa said no one has been arrested so far as Hussain did not name anyone in his complaint. “We have asked for CCTV footage from the Secretariat. Once people are identified, we will start calling them,” he said. Hussain has alleged that he was held hostage inside a lift at the Secretariat by disgruntled officers, who wanted to “teach him a lesson”. A police team also visited the Secretariat Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dutt sent an email to Police Chief Amulya Patnaik. However, an FIR is yet to be filed and a probe into the allegations that the chief secretary used casteist slurs against Dutt and Jarwal is pending. Special Commissioner of Police Depedra Pathak said the complaint was being examined seriously.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd