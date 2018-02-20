LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Chief Secretary alleges assault by AAP MLAs at Kejriwal’s residence; party terms charges ‘ludicrous’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

In a major face-off, Delhi’s top bureaucrat has claimed to have been abused and assaulted by two AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late on Monday evening. Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that the incident happened when he was called to discuss the issue of distribution of ration as well as the advertisements for government’s three-year anniversary at the CM’s residence. A few MLAs were also reportedly present at the meeting. While Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations, Prakash is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the matter.

The party has termed the Chief Secretary’s allegations as “ludicrous” and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest.” Meanwhile, DN Singh, the president of Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services, has called for a strike until the accused are arrested. Calling it a “constitutional crisis,” he said, “We are going on a strike with immediate effect, we are with our Chief Secretary until they (those at fault) are not arrested we will not get back (to work). We have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible.”

Follow LIVE UPDATES

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd