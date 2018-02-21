Delhi chief secretary ‘assault’ case: IAS officers meet LG Anil Baijal over ‘Constitutional crisis’

IAS officers and other officials take part in a candle light protest over alleged manhandling of Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) IAS officers and other officials take part in a candle light protest over alleged manhandling of Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Hundreds of IAS officers met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday afternoon demanding action against AAP MLAs for allegedly manhandling Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. “The association strongly condemns the assault on chief secretary, Delhi. It’s a criminal, cowardly and deplorable act and an assault on the Constitution. We stand by our colleagues in Delhi and demand immediate arrest of the perpetrators of such a shameful act,” said the association.

The meeting lasted around an hour, following which Manisha Sinha, secretary of IAS association, said, “For past few years the bureaucracy has been insulted and humiliated… false statements have been given against them in public to humiliate. But if they will insult our top officers, we will not tolerate. The way this meeting was called, it looked like a planned operation to insult us.” She said that the AAP MLAs misbehaved during a meeting, called to discuss the issue of advertisements for Delhi government’s three-year anniversary, at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

However, AAP has claimed that the chief secretary had been called for a discussion on rations. “Why will we discuss the advertisement issue a week after the anniversary?” said AAP leader Atishi Marlena. As the beauracrats met the L-G, some members of the IAS association, DANICS association and Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) were waiting outside. “We have urged L-G to take legal action. This is like a constitutional crisis. If Chief Secy can be beaten up, what about others,” said D N Singh, DASS President. At the Delhi Secretariat, more than 200 government employees gathered in protest. According to the Delhi government employee welfare association, around 7,000 staff boycotted work on Monday.

