Delhi chief secretary ‘assault’ case: Congress says bid to shift focus from Nirav Modi scam, BJP seeks CM resignation

The Congress on Tuesday termed the alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs as “unfortunate”, saying such an incident should not have taken place. However, it wondered whether the controversy was an attempt to divert the country’s attention from the “massive bank fraud”.

“It is an extremely unfortunate incident. Such an incident should not have happened… at the same time, when the attention of the entire country is on the banking system scam… is it an attempt to divert the attention of the people,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari. Tewari said while the Congress was not trying to undermine the sensitivity of the Delhi issue, the bigger concern before the country is the state of the economy.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said, “The elected representatives are the policy makers, whereas the bureaucrats are the tools who implement them. If the two sides start fighting with each other, how will development take place? That’s what is happening under AAP rule in Delhi.”

The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, held protests outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and demanded his resignation. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that hundreds of protesters were detained by police Tuesday evening. “The same thing happened to us when we had gone to his house. Is it the house of a Chief Minister or that of an urban Naxalite? You call the Chief Secretary at midnight and he reaches your house, which shows the amount of honesty to work the official has. But he is beaten up. This entire episode seems to be planned,” said Tiwari.

Raising concerns about the functioning of the Delhi government with the AAP and bureaucrats at loggerheads, Tiwari said that BJP leaders will meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand the Chief Minister’s suspension.

