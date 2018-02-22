Delhi chief secretary ‘assault’ case: AAP defiant, says police biased against them

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh at a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh at a press conference on Wednesday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Alleging that they were being meted out stepmotherly treatment by the police and the Centre, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said there was “no proof of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash being manhandled” on February 19 night. At a press conference, Singh said that the allegations of assault were false. “Number of false allegations have been levelled against us, but neither the police nor the home ministry is willing to hear our side of the story… Delhi Chief Secretary says he was beaten up by AAP MLAs. There is no proof that he was beaten up but still, the police filed an FIR against our MLAs and dragged them as if they were criminals. However, we have presented all the proof of a Delhi government minister and the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) being beaten up at the Delhi Secretariat, and no action has been initiated,” he said.

Singh was referring to the FIR against unknown persons filed by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, in which he alleged that he and his assistant personal secretary were beaten by a mob of “workers” at the Delhi Secretariat. Another complaint was filed by MLAs Ajay Dutt and Prakash Jarwal, alleging that the Chief Secretary used casteist slurs against them. Singh only referred to the complaint once, saying, “The MLA who has filed a complaint against the Chief Secretary has been picked up by the police. Police are not acting on our complaints.”

The Delhi Police arrested two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, in the case on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both were sent to judicial custory for a day. In his complaint, the chief secretary alleged that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

AAP alleged that the arrest of the two MLAs was political vendetta by the BJP and an effort to destabilise the government. “The BJP has been playing this dirty politics against us from a very long time. In fact, it is a known fact that they have not even let our government work properly from day one,” Singh said. “Are we implying that whatever the chief secretary says is a writing in the Gita and cannot be questioned?”

