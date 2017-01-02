Delhi: Charged with molestation, 79-yr-old kills self

House of the deceased in East of Kailash. (Credits: Amit Mehra) House of the deceased in East of Kailash. (Credits: Amit Mehra)

A 79-year-old man, accused of allegedly molesting a 17-year-old domestic help, who registered a complaint against him two days ago, allegedly committed suicide in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 29 when the suspect of a molestation case locked himself inside his room and consumed a poisonous substance.

“The incident came to light when the victim’s son knocked his door, but when he did not come out of his room for a long time, then the family members broke open the door and found his body,” said a police officer. The local police was later informed about the incident

The son of the deceased runs his shop in Connaught Place. It all began when the 17-year-old complainant approached the police on December 26 and claimed that she was allegedly molested by her owner.

“The girl told the police that she was working with them and no other family member was present at home when she was molested on December 25. On the basis her statement, a case was registered under Sections 354 (molestation) of the IPC and several Sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) at Amar Colony police station. The girl has also recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate where she corroborated her claims,” the officer added.