Delhi: Chaos in NDMC House amid ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

The first House of North Delhi mayor Preeti Aggarwal witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday with Opposition alleging protocol violation for letting in “BJP supporters” who chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The uproar began soon after the new mayor took charge as the Opposition members objected to the entry of “unauthorised” people into the House, and other matters.

Leader of Opposition Rakesh Kumar (AAP) and several Congress councillors alleged that many BJP supporters had entered into the House unauthorisedly and disturbed the proceedings by chanting “Modi, Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

“It was a failure and mismanagement on the part of the municipal authorities. How could outsiders enter the House, when there is a strict regulation?” Kumar said

He said the chants continued and BJP members and workers thronged the stage after mayor was elected.

“On top of that, the mayor, after assuming charge had nearly dismissed the House, before the Leader of Opposition could address. It was only after a senior BJP leader timely reminded her that the Leader of Opposition has not spoken, that I could make my speech,” Kumar told reporters.

The AAP councillor from Ajemri Gate further alleged that Aggarwal is “not aware of the House protocol” and is “incompetent” of discharging her duties as a mayor.

Aggarwal, a first-time councillor (Rohini-F ward), was elected unopposed as the North Delhi Mayor.

The AAP and the Congress) condemned the “protocol violations”, saying the House should be used to discuss listed matters only and any political activity should not be allowed.

Several outsiders had crowded the corridors of the House, which took place in a meeting hall of the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the NDMC. Many also made a bid to enter the hall forcibly, before being warded off by security personnel. Some media personnel were also caught in the melee.

During the oath-taking ceremony, some BJP councillors raised “pro-Modi, pro-Yogi, and pro-BJP slogans”, which were objected to by the AAP and the Congress.

The Congress councillors later on also sparred with the new mayor, alleging that their party was “being deliberately ignored”.

Malka Ganj Councillor Guddi Devi claimed the Congress party had to “beg” to authorities to get a room in the Civic Centre office.

“The mayor after getting elected has let all the BJP supporters throng the dais to greet her and take photographs with her but didn’t have the decency to even let councillors of the opposition parties to stand there for a while. She wants to ignore the Opposition,” Devi alleged.

Aggarwal in her response said a room has been alloted to the Congress party, and the key is with Seema Tahira, the Congress councillor from Bazar Sita Ram, who was also elected a member of the Standing Committee of the NDMC.

Several Congress councillors, including Devi, Tahira, and Aaley Mohammaed Iqbal (Delhi Gate) also heckled Leader of Opposition Kumar during his speech, asking the AAP to also “give answers on civic funding and Kapil Mishra’s allegations”.

After few hours of proceedings, the House was adjourned.

