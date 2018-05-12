Delhi CCTV project: AAP Ministers, MLAs to urge LG Anil Baijal not to follow BJP’s directions

“All ministers and MLAs will walk upto LG house from my residence on Monday at 3 pm to urge Hon’ble LG not to follow BJP’s directions and to allow CCTV cameras to be installed all over Delhi to strengthen women security,” tweeted Kejriwal. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh) “All ministers and MLAs will walk upto LG house from my residence on Monday at 3 pm to urge Hon’ble LG not to follow BJP’s directions and to allow CCTV cameras to be installed all over Delhi to strengthen women security,” tweeted Kejriwal. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that all their ministers and MLAs will on Monday urge Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal not to follow BJP’s directions and to allow CCTV cameras to be installed all over Delhi to strengthen women security. “All ministers and MLAs will walk upto LG house from my residence on Monday at 3 pm to urge Hon’ble LG not to follow BJP’s directions and to allow CCTV cameras to be installed all over Delhi to strengthen women security,” tweeted Kejriwal.

This comes just a day after Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in execution of the Delhi government’s CCTV project, two days after Baijal constituted a panel to prepare a framework for it.

The Delhi CM sought an appointment with Modi and requested him to order Baijal to allow the installation of CCTV cameras, saying that as it was related to women safety there should be no politics over the issue.

On Thursday, the AAP government had declared as “null and void” the L-G appointed committee, saying that it was the government’s job to install CCTV cameras and asked Baijal to prevent rising crimes in the city. The committee had been formed to “stall” the CCTV project, the chief minister alleged in the letter, claiming that the L-G was doing “politics” over the issue.

The chief minister had alleged that there were rumours that the Lt Governor was creating “hurdles” in the execution of CCTV project at the behest of the central government. “The process to install CCTV cameras was to begin for which budget was passed. All objections regarding the project were cleared. The Cabinet had also given its nod…contract was given to Centre’s company BEL…

On Thursday, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had written to Baijal, saying “Under the Constitution, L-G’s job is to do good policing and prevent crime. Kindly concentrate on your job. It is elected government’s job to install cameras. Please allow us to do our job.”

