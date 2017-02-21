Murder caught on camera: CCTV footage shows Delhi man being shot dead in broad daylight

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the murder of a Delhi man in broad daylight. Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the murder of a Delhi man in broad daylight.

A 23-year old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike borne assailants in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh area on February 19. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, was caught was on CCTV camera. According to reports the victim was returning home on a two-wheeler along with his friend after playing cricket, when two men in another motorcycle stopped in front of him. The video shows a man wearing a pink-colored shirt getting down from the motorcycle and firing a bullet into the victim’s head. As the victim fell down from the scooter, the shooter fired two more shots at the victim.

In the video, the shooter can be seen running towards his motorcycle after pumping the bullets. He fled the crime scene with his accomplice who was riding the bike. The footage shows people from nearby areas gathering at the crime scene immediately after the incident. Police have opened investigation into the incident and are probing the reasons behind the shooting, reports said.

