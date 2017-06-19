Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife questioned by CBI in money laundering case

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

A CBI team on Monday reached Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence to seek clarifications from his wife Poonam Jain regarding a money laundering case. Sources from CBI told news agency PTI that the agency sought time with Jain’s wife for examination. The investigative agency had examined Jain in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering against him on Thursday.

According to the CBI, there are allegations against Jain that he was involved in money laundering amounting to Rs 4.63 crore when he worked as a public servant. “It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited,” the CBI said. CBI had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Jain in connections with the allegations of money laundering in April. He was examined by the agency on Thursday in connection with the probe.

Meanwhile, the AAP officials criticised the investigation and said that the central government is carrying out “vendetta politics” against the party. “Central govt (sic) of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids on Minister,” the party said in a tweet.

The Enforcement Director, in June, had attached benami properties linked to him in the case, but the AAP leader had dismissed the allegations against him. The CBI started a preliminary inquiry into the matter to gather more information about the allegations. The agency will file a regular case against Jain if it gets convinced after its inquiry that there is relevant material in the matter.

