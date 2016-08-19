Delhi: Cash collector who stole Rs 50 lakh on the run

The collection agent who allegedly decamped with Rs 50 lakh in cash, collected from the counters of seven Metro stations is still on run, said police. A police team had conducted a raid at his hometown in Bihar, but he could not be found.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation lodged an FIR against Neeraj Kumar, after he failed to deposit the collected money by Tuesday evening.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro police station, said an officer. According to police, the accused works with a private cash management agency. ENS

