Delhi: Case lodged against ex-MLA Shoaib Iqbal

Delhi Police have booked former MLA Shoaib Iqbal for allegedly interfering with government work in central Delhi’s Darya Ganj based on a complaint by an MCD executive engineer, who had gone to inspect a building being constructed by the former legislator.

Watch What Else Is Making News

While the executive engineer was clicking pictures of the building, he was allegedly stopped by Iqbal and his son from doing so, claimed a senior police officer.

The complaint was lodged on January 13, while an FIR was lodged in the matter on Friday, the officer said.

The complainant alleged that the MLA’s son didn’t allow him to inspect the building and later the MLA arrived at the spot, said the officer. The complainant has accused them of using bad language and threatening him, the officer added.