Delhi caretaker murder: It is the only functional toilet in a 1.5-km radius, say locals

The two public toilets in Nangloi’s Y block have become a haven of sorts for drug addicts and gamblers, residents in the locality told The Indian Express.

“Unfortunately, the toilet where the murder took place is also the only functional public toilet in a 1.5-km radius,” Mohit, a local, said.

“I use the toilet and have seen boys consume drugs inside. The caretaker who was murdered used to scold them and tell them to leave,” Amir, who runs a shop in the area, said.

Shyamlata, the victim’s mother, said, “Nobody uses the other toilet in the locality as it is in a really bad shape. There, people gamble and consume alcohol all day long,” she said.

Residents said the ‘functional’ public toilet came up roughly 15 years ago beside an old toilet complex. Bottles of drugs such as Avil and Phensedyl and silver foil used to consume smack and heroin were found outside.

Residents said that in the new complex, of the 14 bathrooms for women, only two have doors.

The walls of the toilet premises are about four feet tall, making it easy for people to jump over them. There are shacks and a railway track behind the toilet, and a park in front, residents added.

“Whenever we tell someone not to consume alcohol and drugs in the area, they abuse and fight with us. The situation has become worse of late,” said Saira Bano, a resident.

