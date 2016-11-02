Delhi: Car thieves take cop hostage, learn it’s a mistake

For over two hours, two unidentified men held hostage a Delhi Police constable in a car before leaving him stranded 25 km away on a highway in Haryana. Except, the men initially had no idea who they had abducted.

The 26-year-old constable, posted at Swaroop Nagar police station in northwest Delhi, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in outer Delhi when he was in a car borrowed from his neighbour.

Pardeep Singh, who was in plainclothes at the time, said he was buying sweets at an Alipur market from inside the car at 10.30 pm on October 29. Singh said the two men, who were in their late 20s, pointed a gun at him and slapped him twice.

“They pushed me to the passenger seat and one of them started driving. They took my mobile phone and switched it off, and one of them started going through my belongings while pointing a gun at me. But their demeanour changed once they saw my identity card,” said Singh.

He said the abductors became “anxious”, with one of them insisting they let Singh go without causing him any harm. Singh said the driver stepped out of the car and spoke on the phone about the identity card.

“They apparently wanted to steal the car. But once they saw my identity card, they dumped me 25 km away on the highway in Haryana. They also told me they would return the car. I walked 4 km before finding a house, where I got help and spoke to my family,” said Singh.

He added that he made a PCR call and officers of the Panipat Police came and picked him up. A case was subsequently registered at Alipur police station.

Singh said that on October 31, he received information about a car that was found dumped at an isolated spot, which turned out to be his neighbour’s car.

A senior police officer said they are looking for the two accused. DCP, Outer, M N Tiwari, said, “We are investigating the case. But we have got no leads and there is no CCTV footage of the criminals.”

