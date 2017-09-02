Delhi cabinet green signal to 2,000 new buses in city

The last time DTC procured buses was in 2009-10, when they got 3,775 vehicles. The last time DTC procured buses was in 2009-10, when they got 3,775 vehicles.

After repeated failed attempts, the Delhi Cabinet Friday once again approved the addition of 2,000 new buses — 1,000 each to be run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the private cluster bus service. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “This is a great message for DTC workers — that they will do the maintenance of the buses themselves… Anyone who said DTC was a dying organisation will be proved wrong.”

The last time DTC procured buses was in 2009-10, when they got 3,775 vehicles. As per planning department documents, despite repeated tenders since then and multiple cabinet proposals, the “main reason for failure… was the procurement of buses with Annual Maintenance Contract” from the manufacturers “for the entire life span of the vehicle”.

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, approved the two proposals — to procure 1,000 fully built non-AC CNG propelled standard size buses with standard floor height of 900, and 1,000 fully built CNG propelled standard size buses. The estimated cost of each is Rs 330 crore for DTC buses and a viability gap funding of Rs 211 crore per year for the cluster buses, officials said.

