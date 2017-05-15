Delhi: Bypolls held in Maujpur

Voting in the by-election to the Maujpur ward of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) remained peaceful with 57.85 per cent voters exercising their franchise on Sunday. A total of 26,032 out of 45,000 voters in the ward cast their franchise, a senior Delhi State Election Commission official said. Polling was postponed in the ward due to the death of Samajwadi Party candidate Naseema. Her daughter Shaheen is in the fray for the party now. The ward is currently held by BJP. The main contenders in the ward are Suman Sharma (BJP), Rekha Sharma (Congress) and Reshma from the AAP. Bypolls to Sarai Pipal Thala will be held on May 21.

With PTI

