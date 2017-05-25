Delhi bus accident: Driver broke down, had to be taken to safety

A pall of gloom descended on the Rawal household in Mahendru Enclave, just a kilometre from the accident spot. Sparsh, 15, was returning home after an extra class when he came under the bus, his family told The Indian Express.

Sparsh is survived by his parents, an elder brother and a sister. His father owns a toy shop in Model Town.

Crowd control

Sitting at the spot of the accident, Ranveer Singh, the 55-year-old bus driver, broke drown, eyewitnesses said.

That’s when another bus driver, who saw him in the crowd, took him away to a corner to ensure the crowd doesn’t beat him up, police sources and those present at the spot said.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere told The Indian Express that no previous record of indulging in errant driving has been found against Singh. However, he added that the case is being probed.

Singh, a resident of Vijay Vihar, is learnt to have told police that he has never been in an accident in his career. He also told police that he is a permanent DTC staffer, and has been driving for over a decade.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now