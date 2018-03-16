Delhi Budget session 2018 LIVE Updates: LG Anil Baijal to address Assembly at 10.30 am

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is slated to present outcome Budget on March 20. (Express Archive) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is slated to present outcome Budget on March 20. (Express Archive)

The Budget session of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Assembly will commence on Friday. This will be the seventh session of the sixth legislative assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi and is expected to begin by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address at 10.30 am.

The session is expected to cover the ongoing issues like sealing drive and the tussle between the government and the bureaucracy.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 2018-19 budget on March 22 and table the Economic Survey of Delhi on March 19. Sisodia will also present the ‘Outcome Budget’ on March 20, where he would inform the House about the deadline of projects carried out by various departments.

Conventionally, the first day of the budget session is concluded after the L-G’s speech. However, this time around it is expected to last throughout the day following submission of notices by MLAs from both AAP and BJP for discussions and resolutions on sealing issues.

