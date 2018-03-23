Delhi Budget: E-vehicles, CNG cars big part of govt’s green push

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that the one-time subsidy of Rs 30,000 to e-rickshaw owners would continue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that the one-time subsidy of Rs 30,000 to e-rickshaw owners would continue.

Delhi’s first ‘Green Budget’ saw a push towards e-mobility, with the AAP government announcing that it will launch a comprehensive electric vehicle policy to replace BS- II and III compliant two-wheelers, cabs and commercial goods carriers. The budget document stated that the government will provide a 50% concession on registration charges for CNG-operated private cars (factory-fitted) to discourage sale of petrol and diesel variants.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that the one-time subsidy of Rs 30,000 to e-rickshaw owners would continue. The budget also set aside money for procuring 1,000 electric buses. The government fixed July 2019 as the timeline for the rollout of 1,000 cluster and DTC buses each. “The transport department will support the induction of 905 electric feeder vehicles by the DMRC in an effort to boost last-mile connectivity from Metro stations,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Rs 177 crore was set aside for DMRC. Since Phase IV project is stuck, with the Delhi government questioning viability of some proposed routes, the amount allotted is much lesser as compared to last year’s Rs 1,156 crore, when work was left in several corridors of Phase III.

