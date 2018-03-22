Delhi Budget 2018 LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia presents first ‘green budget’, targets pollution control

Delhi budget 2018-2019 LIVE updates: Manish Sisodia presents the budget in Delhi Assembly on Thursday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi budget 2018-2019 LIVE updates: Manish Sisodia presents the budget in Delhi Assembly on Thursday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government presented its budget for 2018-19 today. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia — who is also the Finance Minister — began presenting the budget at noon. This comes a day after the AAP government presented the status report on its first Outcome Budget, which showed a picture of contrasts across departments — with substantial progress on several fronts and some glaring misses and delays in others.

The report mapped the progress of ‘output indicators’, which are the services and infrastructure that a department is supposed to provide, and ‘outcome indicators’, which explained how people benefited from them. The report termed those projects where more than 70% work has been completed as ‘on track’, and those falling below that as ‘off track’.

On March 19, Sisodia also tabled the Economic Survey of Delhi which revealed that at Rs 3.3 lakh, Delhi’s per capita income second highest in the country. In 2016-17, the per capita income was Rs 3,00,793. Read more here.

Delhi Budget 2018-19 LIVE Updates Here

