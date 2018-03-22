Delhi Budget 2018 LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia presents first ‘green budget’, targets pollution control

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government presented its budget for 2018-19 today. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia — who is also the Finance Minister — began presenting the budget at noon. This comes a day after the AAP government presented the status report on its first Outcome Budget, which showed a picture of contrasts across departments — with substantial progress on several fronts and some glaring misses and delays in others.
The report mapped the progress of ‘output indicators’, which are the services and infrastructure that a department is supposed to provide, and ‘outcome indicators’, which explained how people benefited from them. The report termed those projects where more than 70% work has been completed as ‘on track’, and those falling below that as ‘off track’.
On March 19, Sisodia also tabled the Economic Survey of Delhi which revealed that at Rs 3.3 lakh, Delhi’s per capita income second highest in the country. In 2016-17, the per capita income was Rs 3,00,793. Read more here.
The timeline to buy 1,000 DTC and cluster buses each have been fixed. Average fleet utilisation of cluster buses increased to 97% against target of 89%.
Rs 2190 crore allocated to the power department. Power subsidy scheme, which is benefiting 38.61 lakh households, to continue.
1000 MW solar and green power to be procured. Net metering facility to be encouraged. Individual households, private offices, government buildings can put up solar panels and government will buy power through net metering. Agriculture cum solar farm scheme to incentivize solar panels in farms: Sisodia.
It is important to flag that these schemes will need LG's nod of approval. Since people were applauding after listening to these schemes, I thought it to be necessary to let everyone know that the LG's hand might come in between these applauses, says Sisodia.
"1000 indoor display panels to be installed in govt buildings to display pollution levels,' says Sisodia. 'In the transport department, 1000 electric buses will be launched as a part of the green budget. This would, however, require the Lieutenant Governor's nod."
Incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh to industries to switch over to piped natural gas. Allocations will also allow easy switch from diesel to electric generator.
Delhi's first 'green Budget' envisages a 26-point action plan. Estimated to reduce 20.98 lakh metric tonne CO2 and PM 2.5 by 503 MT in 2018-19. Real time pollution data will be studied through the year, says Sisodia
Deputy CM Sisodia presents Rs 53,000 crore annual budget for 2018-2019. Budget volume has increased 1.5 times in the last three years. 13% of the total budget is being allocated to three MCDs.
Delhi's GSDP is continuously increasing. I am glad our economic model is ushering Delhi towards development: Manish Sisodia. He added that GSDP growth is projected at 8.14 per cent.
We are spending one-fourth of our revenue on education which is way lesser than other states of the country: SisodiaThe Deputy CM also says this time around, they are coming up with a green budget.
"What is the use of becoming fastest growing economy if we spend lesser than BRICS and SAARC countries on health and education? What is the use of mega summits if kids are malnutritioned," questions Manish Sisodia.
We have worked on the foundation levels in various departments that generally go unseen. We are often asked what is our long term economic vision. If I were to mention it in one-word, I would say it's: Trickle-up economics, says Manish Sisodia.
Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia begins presenting the Delhi budget for 2018-2019. Says he is proud to present the budget for the fourth time in the Legislative Assembly.
Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia before presenting the annual Delhi Budget at the Legislative Assembly. (Express Photos/Tashi Tobgyal)