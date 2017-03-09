Delhi Budget 2017: With Rs 5,506 crore, lion’s share goes to transport

Jhola replaces the suitcase: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of presenting the Delhi State Budget at Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Jhola replaces the suitcase: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of presenting the Delhi State Budget at Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

In keeping with its promise to strengthen public transport to decongest roads and curb air pollution, the AAP allocated a lion’s share of the budget to the transport sector. A total expenditure of Rs 5,506 crore was allocated for public transport, including road infrastructure, for 2017-18.

An announcement of Rs 1,156 crore for Delhi Metro came as a relief for the mass rapid transit body as it was awaiting funds to initiate work on the upcoming Phase IV project. In a bid to strengthen its public transport, the AAP government announced 736 more buses under the cluster scheme, adding to existing fleet of 5,815 DTC and cluster buses and 10,000 new auto permits.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also announced that consultants have been appointed and feasibility study has begun for the construction of East-West corridor starting from ISBT Anand Vihar to Peeragarhi and the North-South Corridor, from Wazirabad to the Airport.