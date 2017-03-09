Delhi Budget 2017: Old health projects lagging, AAP govt revises its targets

Jhola replaces the suitcase: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of presenting the Delhi State Budget at Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Jhola replaces the suitcase: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of presenting the Delhi State Budget at Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Even as the Delhi government increased its total expenditure in the health sector by 9 per cent, its proposal to enhance the second tier of medical facilities by establishing 150 polyclinics is moving at a slow pace. While Delhi Finance Minster Manish Sisodia, in the last budget, proposed establishing 150 polyclinics, the same target has now been pushed to the next financial year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In this budget, the government said that only 23 polyclinics have been operationalised, which means that only three polyclinic have been added over one year. The government has also announced that it will add 40 more mohalla clinics by the end of this financial year — taking the number from 110 to 150.

While the government, in its last budget, had proposed adding 10,000 more beds within the next two years, this time it promised to add 20,000 beds within the next 18 months. The government also said three hospitals are under construction, and another four will be established at Sarita Vihar, Nangloi, Madipur and Siraspur.

According to the budget, Rs 5,736 crore is the total expenditure for 2017-18, a 9 per cent increase as compared to last year. The government said that 45.79 per cent of this will be earmarked for implementation of various schemes, including free MRI and CT scans for Delhi residents who go to Delhi government hospitals.

The government also proposed five de-addiction centres for juveniles in government hospitals. In a first, the government announced a partnership with 41 private sector hospitals.

Also, the government has announced that it will outsource pharmacies of five Delhi government hospitals and will be establish a free generic pharmacy outside Apollo Hospital.