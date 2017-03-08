Delhi budget 2017 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Manish Sisodia to present the budget in Assembly today

Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

Delhi Finance Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is going to present the budget in state Assembly on Wednesday. The budget session began on Tuesday with newly-appointed Governor Anil Baijal’s address outlining AAP government’s work in last two years.

The session will be go on for five days. The government is expected announce new measures as per the promises it made in its manifesto during election campaign. It may also expand the existing schemes like construction of new Mohalla clinics.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

12:00 pm: The budget session will begin shortly. Leaders have started reaching the Assembly.

11:30 am: The budget session will begin at 12.

11:00 am: Finance Ministe Manish Sisodia will present the budget in the Assembly today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd