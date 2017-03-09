Delhi Budget 2017: BJP calls it a sham, Congress highlights lack of spending

New Delhi: Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presenting the state budget 2017-18 in the Delhi Assembly in New Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also seen. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presenting the state budget 2017-18 in the Delhi Assembly in New Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also seen. (PTI Photo)

A 10-minute delay to start the budget session in want of full quorum gave the opposition the ammunition it needed to lash out at the AAP government. Accusing AAP MLAs — only 25 out of 67 AAP MLAs were present at the beginning of the session — of being insensitive and careless, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the outcome budget is a sham.

“The change of nomenclature of plan and non-plan heads to capital and revenue is not going to make any improvement in the budgetary position, planning and implementation,” he said.

The Congress, too, hit out at the government for “failing to spend at least 20 per cent of the money earmarked for several schemes”.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said “Sisodia has borrowed the language and practice of Arun Jaitley, and P Chidambaram’s budget speeches, which obfuscate more