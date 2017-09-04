British national arrested in Delhi for alleged sexual harassment of three blind kids

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was found to be a paedophile. (Photo for representational purpose) According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was found to be a paedophile. (Photo for representational purpose)

A British national was on Monday arrested on charges of sexually harassing three minor kids at the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in New Delhi’s RK Puram area. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the accused, who was produced before the court for obtaining his police custody remand.

As per the investigation, Murray Denis Ward, who has been associated with NAB as a regular donor for the last 8-9 years, had subjected three minors, all blind residents of NAB, to paedophilic sexual harassment on Saturday, said the police.

“A PCR call was received at PS RK Puram on 03/09 at noon hours regarding sexual harassment of minor kids at National Association For The Blind, Sector 5, RK Puram. A case has been registered in this regard under POCSO Act,” police said in a statement.

54-year-old Ward, a permanent resident of Gloucestershire, had been working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon, till April 2017. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was found to be a paedophile.

The police said the accused had suffered a paralytic attack in February 2017 and has been under treatment since then. They said his cell phone was being examined, adding that his Macbook contained a couple of objectionable video clips.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd