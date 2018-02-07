Delhi boy’s first response after rescue: Hugging a cop

The rescued boy with DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik The rescued boy with DCP (Crime Branch) G Ramgopal Naik

Hours after five-year-old Vihan Gupta was kidnapped on January 25 morning, the accused took him to a rented flat in Shalimar City apartment complex in Ghaziabad. It was here that the child and the kidnappers stayed put for the next 11 days, till Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted a rescue operation on Monday night. While one kidnapper died in the gunbattle, the other two were arrested by the police.

According to a Crime Branch source, “The kidnappers instilled fear in the child the first few days so he wouldn’t cry, which could attract attention of neighbours. After that, the kidnappers employed a friendly technique and bought him new clothes. They also got him toffees, chocolates, ice cream, chips and cold drinks daily.”

According to the source, during interrogation of the two accused, it was found that “one accused, Pankaj, befriended the child, and would also let him watch cartoon channels on TV… but for the last three-four days, the child had been crying more and asking for his parents.”

The source said that when police found the boy, “he was very scared and had his face towards a wall… Once the police managed to convince him that he was safe, the child hugged a police officer and cried.”

Meanwhile, other residents of Shalimar City apartments said they feared an “anti-terror operation” might be taking place at Shalimar City’s flat number 505 when they first heard a gunfire around 12.15 am.

“My husband and I came out of the house and saw several armed policemen. They asked us to go back inside. We initially thought it was a terrorist operation. A few months ago, UP police had arrested a terrorist staying in one of these flats,” claimed a neighbour, who did not wish to be named.

Deepa, who lives on the fifth floor of the building where the child was kept, said, “We often heard the sound of a child weeping, but we couldn’t be sure if it was coming from this particular flat. A man and a woman used to stay here. Then, a few days ago, I saw two men bringing food.”

Police, meanwhile, said they have recovered a woman’s clothes and jewellery from the house and are probing the role of Sharma’s girlfriend.

Police said the accused, Nitin Sharma, took the house on rent for Rs 10,500 a month with his wife, one and a half years ago. “They separated a few months back and his wife went back to her parents,” said a police source.

Ankur Garg, who runs a grocery shop in the area, said he didn’t know Nitin by name, but was “shocked to see his photos being flashed on television channels”.

The complex houses 1,050 flats, most of them are two-bedroom ones. There are two entry and exit gates, with security guards at each. Asked about Monday’s encounter, a guard said, “We don’t know a visitor’s intention, we only record their name and house number.”

A police officer said most of the homes were sold in 2015. “Since the society is located on the highway and is on the border of two cities, it might be a good transit point for criminals,” the officer said.

