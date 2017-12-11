Delhi boy found hanging: Family alleges harassment

Days after an 18-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his home in Samaypur Badli — allegedly after he was accused of theft and assaulted by 10-12 youths in the locality — police have lodged an FIR under abetment to suicide and molestation charges against the assailants.

According to police, the boy’s family alleged that the youths beat him up for stealing a mobile phone. When his sister intervened, they allegedly molested her. Police said they have detained some men in connection with the case. “Action will be taken against the culprits,” DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

“On December 7, police received a call from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital informing them about the boy’s death. No suicide note was found at the spot. His mother told us about the scuffle. We have registered the case based on her statements,” the DCP said.

The boy’s mother said, “On December 6, my daughter, who studies in Class IX, spotted her brother being beaten up by 10-12 youths. She rushed to help him but the attackers molested her. She came home and told me about the incident. I ran to save my son. I did not report the matter to police as the men threatened us.”

“My son was very upset the next day, so I asked him to stay home. Around 2 pm, I went out to buy something. When I got back home, he was gone,” she said.

