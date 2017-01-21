Delhi: Boy falls in drain and dies; DDA, SDMC trade charges

The spot where the seven-year-old fell in the drain. Amit Mehra The spot where the seven-year-old fell in the drain. Amit Mehra

A day after seven-year-old Raja Babu died after falling into an open drain at a Malviya Nagar park, police are investigating the role of the agency responsible for maintaining the park. The civic agencies, meanwhile, passed the blame. A board outside Satpula Park states that the land is owned by the DDA. “We acquired the park but are not responsible for its maintenance. The SDMC has been handed over this job,” a DDA spokesperson said.

SDMC officials maintained that the “drain and park pertained to the DDA”.

Located on Press Enclave Road, opposite Saket mall, Satpula Park houses a 14th Century monument and an open drain. Around 3 pm on Thursday, Babu had gone to the park to play with other children from the area.

“Some kids from the colony came running and told us that Babu had fallen into the open drain. His parents were not at home and I rushed to the park. At least 200 people had gathered there. No one could see him. It was after some time that two young men climbed down. They were clearing leaves and other garbage when Babu’s head was spotted,” said Samshida, Babu’s cousin.

He was pulled out and rushed to a private hospital and then taken to AIIMS, where he was declared brought dead, the family said.

“Post-mortem was conducted today and the report is awaited. An inquest under Section 174 of the CrPC is being conducted, after which an FIR will be registered,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (south).

Just last year, Babu’s father, 33-year-old Mohammad Harun, had admitted him to a SDMC school in Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar.

“He used to study at an Urdu school earlier. He would have gone to the new school today,” said Harun, a tailor at a retail store in Chhatarpur.

Harun and his wife Salma Khatoon came to Delhi from Samastipur, Bihar, six years ago. “We buried him a little while ago. Maybe if people had rescued him 15 minutes earlier, he would have been alive,” Khatoon said.

Meanwhile, children continued to play near the open drain on Friday — with no boundary wall or metal wires to keep them safe. Pratham, a street vendor in the area, cautioned: “Do not go near the drain. A boy died there yesterday after he slipped and fell inside.”