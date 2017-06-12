Delhi boy comes third in IIT-JEE

Studying both for JEE and his exams was not very difficult, he says. “The syllabus of PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in both the boards and the IIT is the same. So if you just prepare for IIT, you can manage well in boards also,” says Ananye Agarwal. Studying both for JEE and his exams was not very difficult, he says. “The syllabus of PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in both the boards and the IIT is the same. So if you just prepare for IIT, you can manage well in boards also,” says Ananye Agarwal.

From watching one movie in parts over a week, to halting his guitar and tennis sessions that he loved — Ananye Agarwal (18) had to forgo all this for the IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exams) exams, while also studying for his board exams. It all paid off on Sunday, Agarwal says, when he came third in All India Rank of IIT-JEE advanced. Incidentally, Agarwal, from the Hope Hall Foundation School in R K Puram, had also secured rank three in the IIT-JEE mains.

Although his parents are doctors in renowned government hospitals in Delhi, he says he always wanted to be an engineer. “I want to study Computer Science engineering from either IIT Bombay or Delhi because they are considered to be the best,” says Agarwal. He is all set to represent India at the International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia by the end of July. His aim is to “focus on the basics” and make sure that “he does the simple questions quickly and accurately,” so that he “has more time to focus on the difficult ones”.

