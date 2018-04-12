Delhi: Bookseller sold intoxicants to minors, arrested

A bookseller has been arrested from Jahangirpuri for selling intoxicants in the form of fluid tubes to children. Police said the accused, Sachin, has been arrested under Section 77 of the JJ Act. If found guilty under the amended section of the Act, Sachin will be liable for imprisonment up to seven years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said two children, aged 12, were apprehended in Jahangirpuri on March 8. “They were caught inhaling intoxicants. When they were asked how they got the tubes, they mentioned Sachin’s name,” Khan said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App